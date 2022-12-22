BOJ discussed potential impact of future policy tweak - Oct minutes

TOKYO, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Some Bank of Japan policymakers called for the need to be mindful of how a future exit from ultra-low interest rates could affect markets and households' mortgage rates, minutes of the central bank's October policy meeting showed on Friday.

While there was no immediate need to tweak monetary policy, the BOJ must keep an eye out on the side-effects of prolonged easing and check whether market players are prepared for when it does exit ultra-loose policy in the future, one member was quoted as saying.

Some in the nine-member board also said the BOJ must be mindful of how future interest rate rises might affect mortgage loans, the minutes showed.

The BOJ kept monetary settings unchanged at the October policy meeting.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

