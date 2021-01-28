BOJ discussed merits of allowing more flexible yield moves - Jan mtg summary

TOKYO, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan policymakers discussed the merits of allowing long-term yields to move more widely around the bank's target, a summary of opinions from their January meeting showed on Friday, a sign the idea will be among key elements of its policy review in March.

"With our monetary easing steps to be prolonged, allowing the 10-year government bond yield to move upward and downward to some extent ... will contribute to financial system stability," one of the BOJ's nine board members was quoted as saying.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

