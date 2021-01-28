BOJ discussed merits of allowing more flexible yield moves - Jan mtg summary

Contributor
Leika Kihara Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KIM KYUNG-HOON

Bank of Japan policymakers discussed the merits of allowing long-term yields to move more widely around the bank's target, a summary of opinions from their January meeting showed on Friday, a sign the idea will be among key elements of its policy review in March.

TOKYO, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan policymakers discussed the merits of allowing long-term yields to move more widely around the bank's target, a summary of opinions from their January meeting showed on Friday, a sign the idea will be among key elements of its policy review in March.

"With our monetary easing steps to be prolonged, allowing the 10-year government bond yield to move upward and downward to some extent ... will contribute to financial system stability," one of the BOJ's nine board members was quoted as saying.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

((leika.kihara@thomsonreuters.com; +813-6441-1828; Reuters Messaging: leika.kihara.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters