BOJ Deputy Governor Uchida: Will maintain yield control to sustain easy policy

Credit: REUTERS/ISSEI KATO

July 06, 2023 — 05:45 pm EDT

Written by Leika Kihara for Reuters ->

By Leika Kihara

TOKYO, July 7 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan (BOJ) Deputy Governor Shinichi Uchida said the central bank will maintain its yield curve control policy from the perspective of sustaining ultra-loose monetary conditions, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Friday.

"We want to make the decision from the perspective of how to sustain easy monetary conditions, while taking into account (the policy's) impact on financial intermediation and market function," Uchida was quoted as saying by Nikkei, when asked about the chance of modifying a cap the BOJ sets on long-term interest rates.

With inflation exceeding its 2% target for more than a year, markets are simmering with speculation the BOJ will tweak yield curve control (YCC) - a policy that guides short-term interest rates at -0.1% and caps the 10-year bond yield around 0%.

Uchida ruled out the chance of an early end to negative short-term rates, saying any such move would be tantamount to a 0.1% interest rate hike and was inappropriate in light of current economic conditions, according to Nikkei.

