BOJ deputy governor signals readiness to extend fund aid schemes for pandemic-hit firms

By Leika Kihara

TOKYO, Dec 2 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan is ready to extend beyond March a range of steps aimed at easing corporate funding strains, its deputy governor said, suggesting a decision could come as early as this month as a resurgence of COVID-19 infections cloud the outlook.

BOJ Deputy Governor Masayoshi Amamiya said Japan's economy was recovering thanks to a rebound in automobile exports, which will help prevent a return to deflation.

But he warned that the lingering pain from the pandemic will keep any recovery moderate and companies under financial stress.

"The BOJ will closely watch the impact of COVID-19 (on the economy) for the time being and take additional easing steps without hesitation as needed," Amamiya told an online meeting with business leaders in Akita, northern Japan, on Wednesday.

"We also plan to extend as needed the deadline for our programmes" to deal with the COVID-19 fallout, he said.

The BOJ eased policy in March and April mostly by ramping up asset purchases and creating a new facility to funnel funds via financial institutions to cash-strapped firms hit by COVID-19.

The package of measures was deployed as a temporary measure that expires in March next year, unless the BOJ decides to extend the deadline.

An extension has been widely viewed as a done deal, with markets focusing on whether the BOJ will reach a decision at its next rate review on Dec. 17-18 or wait until January.

The BOJ is leaning toward a decision in December to reassure markets it is acting quickly to forestall a cash crunch, sources have told Reuters.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher and Stephen Coates)

