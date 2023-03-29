BOJ deputy governor Himino appointed as chair of FSB committee

March 29, 2023 — 09:33 pm EDT

Written by Leika Kihara for Reuters

TOKYO, March 30 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan's new deputy governor Ryozo Himino has been appointed as chair of a committee of the G20's Financial Stability Board (FSB), the FSB said in a statement released on Wednesday.

Himino will chair the FSB's Standing Committee on Standards Implementation (SCSI), which undertakes peer reviews of its members on progress in implementing international financial standards.

The FSB coordinates financial rule-making among the Group of 20 major economies.

