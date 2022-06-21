BOJ debated weak yen, warned of harm from excess moves - April mtg minutes

TOKYO, June 22 (Reuters) - The yen's rapid decline was among key topics of debate at the Bank of Japan's April policy meeting with some board members fretting that excess volatility could disrupt corporate business plans, minutes of the meeting showed on Wednesday.

A few in the nine-member board said the BOJ must communicate to markets its monetary policy aims at achieving price stability, not at controlling exchange rate moves, the minutes showed.

At the April meeting, the BOJ strengthened its commitment to keep interest rates ultra-low by vowing to buy unlimited amounts of bonds daily to defend its yield target, triggering a fresh sell-off in the yen.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

((leika.kihara@thomsonreuters.com; +813-6441-1828; Reuters Messaging: leika.kihara.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.