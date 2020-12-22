BOJ debated room for tweaks to stimulus programme - Oct minutes

Several Bank of Japan board members saw room to debate tweaks to the central bank's massive stimulus programme including its huge purchases of exchange-traded funds, minutes of the BOJ's October rate review showed on Wednesday.

One member said the BOJ's crisis-response to ease corporate funding strains, if prolonged, could delay structural reforms needed to boost Japan's long-term growth potential, according to the minutes.

At the October rate review, the BOJ trimmed its economic growth forecast for the year ending in March 2021 but kept monetary policy steady.

