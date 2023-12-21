News & Insights

BOJ debated how to communicate tweak to YCC - Oct meeting minutes

Credit: REUTERS/ISSEI KATO

December 21, 2023 — 07:08 pm EST

Written by Leika Kihara for Reuters ->

TOKYO, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan board members debated how to communicate a tweak to yield curve control, with some showing tolerance for explaining the move as laying the groundwork for an exit from ultra-loose monetary policy, minutes of their October meeting showed.

One member said achievement of the BOJ's 2% inflation target was already coming into sight, the minutes showed on Friday.

At the October meeting, the BOJ loosened its tight grip on long-term interest rates by tweaking its yield curve control (YCC) policy in a move that markets saw as a first step toward an exit from ultra-loose monetary policy.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

((leika.kihara@thomsonreuters.com; +813-6441-1828; Reuters Messaging: leika.kihara.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.