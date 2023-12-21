BOJ debated how to communicate tweak to YCC - Oct meeting minutes

TOKYO, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan board members debated how to communicate a tweak to yield curve control, with some showing tolerance for explaining the move as laying the groundwork for an exit from ultra-loose monetary policy, minutes of their October meeting showed.

One member said achievement of the BOJ's 2% inflation target was already coming into sight, the minutes showed on Friday.

At the October meeting, the BOJ loosened its tight grip on long-term interest rates by tweaking its yield curve control (YCC) policy in a move that markets saw as a first step toward an exit from ultra-loose monetary policy.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

((leika.kihara@thomsonreuters.com; +813-6441-1828; Reuters Messaging: leika.kihara.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.