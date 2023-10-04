BOJ data suggests there was no forex intervention on Tuesday

TOKYO, Oct 4 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan's money market data showed on Wednesday that Japan likely did not intervene in the currency market a day earlier, as the current account balance was projected to be within market estimates.

The BOJ's projection for Thursday's money market conditions showed there will be a 10 billion yen ($67.06 million) surplus, within the range of 0 to 200 billion yen that money brokerages had been expecting, excluding intervention.

After breaching the 150 yen mark in New York trading hours on Tuesday, the dollar JPY=EBS fell about 3 yen, fuelling speculation among some that Japanese authorities had intervened to prop up the yen, though most suspected otherwise.

($1 = 149.1200 yen)

(Reporting by Noriyuki Hirata, Shiho Tanaka, Nobuhiro Kubo Writing by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Sharon Singleton)

