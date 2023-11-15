BOJ cuts offer amounts for regular bond buying as yields slip

By Junko Fujita

TOKYO, Nov 15 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan (BOJ) on Wednesday reduced offer amounts for its regular buying of Japanese government bonds (JGBs) as the 10-year government bond yield slipped to its lowest level in a month.

The BOJ offered to buy 575 billion yen ($3.82 billion) of 5-10-year JGBs, compared with 675 billion yen in previous offers.

The move came after the U.S. Treasury yields sank overnight as softer-than-expected consumer inflation data drove investor bets that an era of interest rate rises was over.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC fell to 0.770%, its lowest level since Oct. 17, and was last at 0.795%, down 5.5 basis points (bps) from the previous session.

The BOJ last month tweaked the yield curve control (YCC) to allow long-term rates to rise higher than 1% in a move seen as a step toward phasing out its huge stimulus.

"With the tweaked YCC policy and U.S. yields being stable, the BOJ is under less pressure to control yields," said Takayuki Miyajima, senior economist at Sony Financial Group.

The BOJ has a huge presence in JGB markets, having conducted massive bond buying over the years. It owns more than 80% of many of the recently issued 10-year bonds.

The central bank will keep controlling yields if they rise sharply and may boost the amounts of offer in the future, strategists said.

"The central bank does not want to see large volatility in yield movement. They try to contain sharp movements in yields both ways," said Katsutoshi Inadome, senior strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Asset Management.

Yields across the curve fell, with the five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC slipping 0.340% and the two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC at 0.050% earlier in the session, both at their lowest in a month.

The 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC tanked 9 bps to 1.665%, its lowest since Oct. 12, and was last at 1.7%.

The 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC fell 9 bps to 1.475%, its lowest since Sept. 29, and was last at 1.505%.

($1 = 150.5900 yen)

(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Christian Schmollinger, Raju Gopalakrishnan and Sohini Goswami)

