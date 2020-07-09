BOJ cuts economic assessment for all of Japan's 9 regions

TOKYO, July 9 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan on Thursday cut it economic assessment for all of the country's nine regions, saying they are either worsening or in a severe state due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The assessment was made in the BOJ's quarterly report on regional areas of Japan.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

((leika.kihara@thomsonreuters.com; +813-6441-1828; Reuters Messaging: leika.kihara.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.