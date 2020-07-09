BOJ cuts economic assessment for all of Japan's 9 regions

Leika Kihara Reuters
The Bank of Japan on Thursday cut it economic assessment for all of the country's nine regions, saying they are either worsening or in a severe state due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The assessment was made in the BOJ's quarterly report on regional areas of Japan.

