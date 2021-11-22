BOJ considering making tweaks to pandemic-relief programmes - Jiji

Contributor
Leika Kihara Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KIM KYUNG-HOON

The Bank of Japan is considering making tweaks to its pandemic-relief funding programmes that are due to expire next March, the Jiji news agency reported on Monday.

TOKYO, Nov 22 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan is considering making tweaks to its pandemic-relief funding programmes that are due to expire next March, the Jiji news agency reported on Monday.

Under the programmes, the BOJ channels funds to companies hit by the coronavirus pandemic via financial institutions.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

((leika.kihara@thomsonreuters.com; +813-6441-1828; Reuters Messaging: leika.kihara.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters