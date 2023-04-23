News & Insights

BOJ considering long-term review of monetary easing -Sankei

Credit: REUTERS/ANDRONIKI CHRISTODOULOU

April 23, 2023 — 08:34 am EDT

Written by Leika Kihara for Reuters ->

TOKYO, April 23 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan is considering conducting a comprehensive review of the impact of the monetary easing steps it has taken over the longer term, the Sankei newspaper reported on Sunday.

The central bank may start discussions as soon as at its next policy meeting on April 27-28, which will be new Governor Kazuo Ueda's first policy meeting since taking the helm, the paper reported without citing sources.

At his inaugural news conference on April 10, Ueda said it could be a good idea to conduct a comprehensive review of the BOJ's monetary policy dating back to its prolonged battle with deflation decades ago, though adding it was something he must discuss with the nine-member board in reaching a conclusion.

BOJ Deputy Governor Shinichi Uchida, before assuming that role in March, had also said the central bank could learn from the experience of U.S. and European counterparts' year-long review of their monetary policies.

With the global economic outlook and the durability of wage gains uncertain, the BOJ is expected to maintain its ultra-loose policy at the April 27-28 meeting, sources have told Reuters.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Susan Fenton)

((leika.kihara@thomsonreuters.com; +813-6441-1828; Reuters Messaging: leika.kihara.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.