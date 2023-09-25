News & Insights

BOJ chief warns of highly uncertain wage, price outlook

Credit: REUTERS/ISSEI KATO

September 25, 2023 — 02:19 am EDT

Written by Leika Kihara for Reuters ->

By Leika Kihara

OSAKA, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda said on Monday there was "very high uncertainty" on whether companies will keep raising prices and wages, stressing anew the bank's resolve to maintain ultra-loose monetary policy.

He also offered a cautions take on the overseas economic outlook, warning of the fallout from aggressive U.S. interest rate hikes and sluggish growth in the Chinese economy.

The key to the outlook for monetary policy is whether strong wage growth and consumption, rather cost pressures from rising import costs, become the key driver of inflation, Ueda said.

"We're seeing some signs of change in corporate wage- and price-setting behaviour. But there is very high uncertainty on whether these changes will broaden," Ueda said in a speech to business leaders in the western Japanese city of Osaka.

The BOJ maintained ultra-low interest rates on Friday and its pledge to keep supporting the economy until inflation sustainably hits its 2% target, suggesting it was in no rush to phase out its massive stimulus programme.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara Editing by Chang-Ran Kim and Sam Holmes)

((leika.kihara@thomsonreuters.com; +813-6441-1828; Reuters Messaging: leika.kihara.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.