BOJ chief nominee Ueda to speak at Japan's upper house Feb. 27 - lawmaker

By Tetsushi Kajimoto

TOKYO, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Japan's upper house of parliament will hold its confirmation hearing for the government's nominee for central bank governor, Kazuo Ueda, on Feb. 27, Junichi Ishii, head of the upper house steering committee, told reporters on Tuesday.

The government's deputy governor nominees - former banking watchdog head Ryozo Himino and Bank of Japan executive Shinichi Uchida - will testify on the following day, he said.

The upper house testimony will follow one to be held by the lower house on Friday, which will offer financial markets a first glimpse of Ueda's view on how to steer Japan out from prolonged ultra-loose monetary policy.

The nominations need the approval of both chambers of the Diet, which are effectively a done deal as the ruling coalition holds solid majorities in both.

The parliament hearings come as the Bank of Japan's controversial bond yield control policy faces a renewed attack in the markets, with investors betting on a near-term interest rate hike as inflation exceeds the bank's 2% target.

The yield on the 10-year Japanese government bond (JGB) rose to 0.505% on Tuesday, breaching the central bank's 0.5% cap to mark the highest level since Jan. 18.

