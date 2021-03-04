BOJ can buy green bonds if they meet requirements, says Gov Kuroda

TOKYO, March 5 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Friday it was possible for the central bank to buy green bonds as long as they met the requirements set for its corporate bond-buying programme.

But he was cautious about the BOJ targeting green-related exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in its asset-buying programme, saying "many factors" needed to be scrutinised to avoid affecting individual stock prices too much.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

((leika.kihara@thomsonreuters.com; +813-6441-1828; Reuters Messaging: leika.kihara.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.