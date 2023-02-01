BOJ bought record sum of govt bonds in Jan to defend yield cap

By Takahiko Wada and Leika Kihara

TOKYO, Feb 1 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan bought a record $182 billion worth of government bonds in January, data showed on Wednesday, underscoring its resolve to defend its yield cap from attack by investors betting on a near-term interest rate hike.

The massive buying highlights the increasing difficulty the central bank faces in sustaining its yield control policy, as inflation perks up well above its 2% inflation target.

The BOJ's bond buying in January, at 23.69 trillion yen ($182 billion), was the biggest amount on record and exceeded the previous high of 16.2 trillion yen marked in June 2022, central bank data showed.

Under yield curve control, the BOJ guides short-term interest rates at -0.1% and the 10-year bond yield around 0%.

The BOJ's decision in December to widen the allowance band set around the 10-year yield target heightened market expectations of a near-term rate hike, forcing the central bank to ramp up bond buying to defend the newly set 0.5% cap for the 10-year yield.

($1 = 130.1800 yen)

