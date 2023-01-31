BOJ bought record sum of govt bonds in Jan to defend yield cap

Credit: REUTERS/ISSEI KATO

January 31, 2023 — 11:39 pm EST

Written by Takahiko Wada for Reuters ->

TOKYO, Feb 1 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan bought a record 23.69 trillion yen ($182 billion) worth of government bonds in January, data showed on Wednesday, underscoring its resolve to defend its yield cap from attack by investors betting on a near-term interest rate hike.

Under yield curve control, the BOJ guides short-term interest rates at -0.1% and the 10-year bond yield around 0%.

The BOJ's decision in December to widen the allowance band set around the 10-year yield target heightened market expectations of a near-term rate hike, forcing the central bank to ramp up bond buying to defend the newly set 0.5% cap for the 10-year yield.

($1 = 130.1800 yen)

(Reporting by Takahiko Wada, writing by Leika Kihara Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

((leika.kihara@thomsonreuters.com; +813-6441-1828; Reuters Messaging: leika.kihara.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.