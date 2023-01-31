BOJ bought record sum of govt bonds in Jan to defend yield cap

TOKYO, Feb 1 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan bought a record 23.69 trillion yen ($182 billion) worth of government bonds in January, data showed on Wednesday, underscoring its resolve to defend its yield cap from attack by investors betting on a near-term interest rate hike.

Under yield curve control, the BOJ guides short-term interest rates at -0.1% and the 10-year bond yield around 0%.

The BOJ's decision in December to widen the allowance band set around the 10-year yield target heightened market expectations of a near-term rate hike, forcing the central bank to ramp up bond buying to defend the newly set 0.5% cap for the 10-year yield.

($1 = 130.1800 yen)

(Reporting by Takahiko Wada, writing by Leika Kihara Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

((leika.kihara@thomsonreuters.com; +813-6441-1828; Reuters Messaging: leika.kihara.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.