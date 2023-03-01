BOJ bond market survey shows index measuring market functioning at record low

TOKYO, March 1 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan's (BOJ) index measuring the degree of JGB market functioning worsened to an all-time low of minus 64 in February from the previous low of minus 51 in November, according to a quarterly central bank survey of 70 financial institutions conducted on Feb. 1-7.

The BOJ began its bond market survey with government bond dealers in February 2015, checking once a quarter how the debt market is functioning and collects views on yields.

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

