BOJ bond market survey shows index measuring market functioning at record low

March 01, 2023 — 02:00 am EST

TOKYO, March 1 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan's (BOJ) index measuring the degree of JGB market functioning worsened to an all-time low of minus 64 in February from the previous low of minus 51 in November, according to a quarterly central bank survey of 70 financial institutions conducted on Feb. 1-7.

The BOJ began its bond market survey with government bond dealers in February 2015, checking once a quarter how the debt market is functioning and collects views on yields.

