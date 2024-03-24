BOJ board agrees chance of meeting inflation target rising gradually, minutes show

TOKYO, March 25 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan's board members shared the view that the likelihood of achieving its 2% inflation target sustainably was gradually rising, minutes from its January meeting showed, paving the way for the central bank to end stimulus policy at its subsequent gathering last week.

At January's two-day policy-setting meeting, the BOJ maintained its ultra-easy monetary settings but signalled its growing conviction that conditions for phasing out its huge stimulus were falling into place.

