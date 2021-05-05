BOJ board agreed to focus on keeping yields low - March meeting minutes

By Leika Kihara

TOKYO, May 6 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan policymakers agreed the central bank's priority should be to keep the yield curve stably low while the economy remains under the strain caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, minutes of the BOJ's March meeting showed on Thursday.

"Members agreed that there was extremely high uncertainty on developments over the pandemic and their impact on the economic and price outlook," according to the minutes.

One member said the risk of deflation was still bigger than that of inflation for Japan, as wages and inflation expectations remained on a weak note, the minutes showed.

The BOJ kept monetary policy steady at the March meeting and unveiled steps to make its tools sustainable enough to weather a prolonged battle to achieve its elusive 2% inflation target.

