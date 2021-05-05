BOJ board agreed to focus on keeping yields low - March meeting minutes

Contributor
Leika Kihara Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KIM KYUNG-HOON

Bank of Japan policymakers agreed the central bank's priority should be to keep the yield curve stably low while the economy remains under the strain caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, minutes of the BOJ's March meeting showed on Thursday.

A government representative who attended the meeting urged the BOJ to guide policy with an eye on the impact rising U.S. interest rates could have on financial markets, the minutes showed.

The BOJ kept monetary policy steady at the March meeting and unveiled steps to make its tools sustainable enough to weather a prolonged battle to achieve its elusive 2% inflation target.

