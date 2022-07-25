BOJ board agreed on need for ultra-low rates: June meeting minutes

TOKYO, July 26 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan policymakers agreed on the need to maintain ultra-low interest rates to support a fragile economy and ensure rising inflation was accompanied by higher wages, minutes of their June rate-setting meeting showed on Tuesday.

Some in the nine-member board, however, saw price rises broadening and leading to changes in long-held public perceptions that inflation and wages would not rise much in the future, the minutes showed.

At the June meeting, the BOJ maintained ultra-low interest rates and vowed to defend its cap on bond yields with unlimited buying, bucking a global wave of monetary tightening in a show of resolve to focus on supporting a tepid recovery.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((leika.kihara@thomsonreuters.com; +813-6441-1828; Reuters Messaging: leika.kihara.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.