BOJ announces unscheduled purchase operation after yield hits decade high

TOKYO, Oct 2 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan said on Monday it would conduct an unscheduled bond buying operation, seeking to slow a rise in yields.

The benchmark 10-year Japanese government bond yield JP10YTN=JBTC rose 1 basis point in the morning to reach the highest since September last year at 0.775%.

