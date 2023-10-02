News & Insights

BOJ announces unscheduled purchase operation after yield hits decade high

October 02, 2023 — 12:01 am EDT

Written by Kevin Buckland for Reuters ->

By Kevin Buckland

TOKYO, Oct 2 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan said on Monday it would conduct an unscheduled bond buying operation, seeking to slow a rise in yields.

The benchmark 10-year Japanese government bond yield JP10YTN=JBTC rose 1 basis point in the morning to reach the highest since September last year at 0.775%.

