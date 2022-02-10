BOJ announces plan to buy unlimited amount of 10-year JGBs at 0.25%

TOKYO, Feb 10 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan said on Thursday it has decided to offer buying an unlimited amount of 10-year Japanese government bonds (JGB) at 0.25%.

The offer will be made on Monday, the central bank said in a statement posted on its website.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

