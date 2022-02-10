BOJ announces plan to buy unlimited amount of 10-year JGBs

The Bank of Japan on Thursday announced its plan to offer buying an unlimited amount of 10-year Japanese government bonds (JGB) at 0.25%, underscoring its resolve to prevent rising global yields from pushing up domestic borrowing costs too much.

The offer will be made on Monday, the central bank said in a statement posted on its website.

The announcement came after the benchmark 10-year JGB yield rose to 0.230% on Thursday, the highest since 2016 and close to the implicit 0.25% cap the BOJ sets around its 0% target.

Under its yield curve control policy, the BOJ pledges to cap the 10-year JGB yield around 0% to keep borrowing costs low and stimulate the economy.

