BOJ announces additional bond buying after yield hits decade high

Credit: REUTERS/FLORENCE LO

October 02, 2023 — 12:42 am EDT

By Kevin Buckland

TOKYO, Oct 2 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan said on Monday it would conduct additional bond buying operations, seeking to slow a rise in yields after the benchmark reached its highest in a decade.

Japan's central bank said it will buy Japanese government bonds with between five and 10 years left to maturity on Wednesday, with the purchase amount to be announced at the time of the operation.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC rose 1 basis point to reach the highest since September 2013 at 0.775% in the morning.

Ten-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 pared losses following the announcement to be down 0.12 at 144.84, from as low as 144.76 earlier.

