BOJ aims for virtuous cycle of growth with monetary policy - deputy gov

TOKYO, May 17 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan is steering monetary policy with the aim of creating a virtuous cycle of growth in not just prices but also corporate profits, employment and wages, its deputy governor Masayoshi Amamiya said on Tuesday.

Amamiya told parliament that it was important to continue the current powerful easing to firmly back the economy.

If monetary stimulus is reduced now, that would cause downward pressure on the economy, making 2% inflation even more of a distant target, Amamiya said.

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

