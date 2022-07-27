BOJ aiming to hit price target backed by wage growth -official

TOKYO, July 28 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Masayoshi Amamiya said on Thursday the central bank will maintain ultra-loose monetary policy until its 2% inflation target is achieved sustainably and backed by solid wage increases.

"Achieving our price target means having consumer inflation hit 2% on average over the business cycle, not a temporary rise to that level driven by exogenous factors such as increasing energy import costs," Amamiya said in a speech.

