BOJ agreed to patiently continue monetary easing at Sept meeting

TOKYO, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Band of Japan board members agreed at a policy meeting in September to continue monetary easing patiently so as to achieve a sustainable inflation target in tandem with wage growth, minutes of its September meeting showed on Monday.

Several members said abolishing a negative rate and yield control policy would have to be discussed together with any successful achievement of the BOJ's 2% inflation target.

At the Sept. 21-22 meeting, the BOJ stuck to its easy money settings and its pledge to support the economy until inflation sustainably hits its 2% target, suggesting it was in no rush to phase out its massive stimulus programme.

Last Tuesday, the central bank further loosened its grip on long-term interest rates by tweaking its bond yield control again on Tuesday, taking another small step towards dismantling its controversial monetary stimulus of the past decade.

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Tom Hogue)

