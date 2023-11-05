News & Insights

BOJ agreed to patiently continue monetary easing at Sept meeting

Credit: REUTERS/ISSEI KATO

November 05, 2023 — 07:05 pm EST

Written by Tetsushi Kajimoto for Reuters ->

TOKYO, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Band of Japan board members agreed at a policy meeting in September to continue monetary easing patiently so as to achieve a sustainable inflation target in tandem with wage growth, minutes of its September meeting showed on Monday.

Several members said abolishing a negative rate and yield control policy would have to be discussed together with any successful achievement of the BOJ's 2% inflation target.

At the Sept. 21-22 meeting, the BOJ stuck to its easy money settings and its pledge to support the economy until inflation sustainably hits its 2% target, suggesting it was in no rush to phase out its massive stimulus programme.

Last Tuesday, the central bank further loosened its grip on long-term interest rates by tweaking its bond yield control again on Tuesday, taking another small step towards dismantling its controversial monetary stimulus of the past decade.

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((tetsushi.kajimoto@thomsonreuters.com; +81-3-6441-1829;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.