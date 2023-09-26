News & Insights

BOJ agreed to keep low rates, divided on exit timing - July meeting minutes

Credit: REUTERS/ISSEI KATO

September 26, 2023 — 08:03 pm EDT

TOKYO, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan policymakers agreed on the need to maintain ultra-loose monetary policy but were divided on how soon the central bank could end negative interest rates, minutes of its July meeting showed on Wednesday.

One member said there was "still a significantly long way to go" before the BOJ can revise its negative interest rate policy, the minutes showed.

Another member, however, said achievement of the BOJ's 2% inflation target had "clearly come in sight," adding that it might be possible to assess whether the target has been met "around January through March 2024," the minutes showed.

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
