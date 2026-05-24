Boise Cascade Stock Is Down 23%. One Investor Just Trimmed $27 Million

Key Points

Concentric Capital Strategies sold 336,881 shares of Boise Cascade Company last quarter; the estimated trade value was $26.99 million based on quarterly average prices.

Meanwhile, the quarter-end stake value decreased by $24.60 million, reflecting both the share sale and price changes.

The transaction represented 2.27% of Concentric Capital Strategies' 13F AUM.

The quarter-end holding stood at 88,298 shares valued at $6.70 million.

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On May 15, 2026, Concentric Capital Strategies disclosed in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing that it sold 336,881 shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last quarter, an estimated $26.99 million transaction based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated May 15, 2026, Concentric Capital Strategies reduced its position in Boise Cascade Company by 336,881 shares. The estimated value of the trade was $26.99 million, based on the average closing price for the quarter ended March 31, 2026. The stake's value at quarter-end dropped by $24.60 million, reflecting both the sale and stock price movement.

What else to know

Following this reduction, Boise Cascade Company represents 0.56% of the fund's 13F reportable assets.

Top holdings after the filing: NYSEMKT:SPY: $499.46 million (43.5% of AUM) NASDAQ:AAPL: $22.55 million (2.0% of AUM) NASDAQ:NVDA: $16.50 million (1.4% of AUM) NASDAQ:GOOGL: $15.91 million (1.4% of AUM) NYSE:MSGS: $15.90 million (1.4% of AUM)

As of Friday, Boise Cascade Company shares were priced at $67.16, down about 23% over the past year, which is well underperforming the S&P 500, which is instead up 28% in the same period.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $6.4 billion Net Income (TTM) $110.3 million Dividend Yield 1.3% Price (as of Friday) $67.16

Company snapshot

Boise Cascade Company manufactures engineered wood products and distributes building materials, including plywood, lumber, and related construction supplies.

The firm operates through two segments: Wood Products, which generates revenue from production of structural panels and beams, and Building Materials Distribution, which sources and delivers a broad portfolio of construction materials to dealers and retailers.

It serves wholesalers, home improvement centers, retail lumberyards, specialty distributors, and industrial converters primarily in the United States and Canada.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada to serve the construction and home improvement markets. The company maintains a broad distribution network and manufacturing capabilities, supporting a diverse customer base across residential and commercial construction sectors.

What this transaction means for investors

With Boise Cascade representing less than 1% of Concentric Capital's assets after the sale, the move appears more consistent with portfolio repositioning than a complete loss of confidence, but it’s also noteworthy that the timing comes after a challenging quarter. First-quarter sales slipped 2% to $1.5 billion, while net income fell 56% to $17.8 million as softer demand, lower engineered wood product pricing, and higher costs weighed on results. Adjusted EBITDA declined 27% to $66.6 million.



Still, management's commentary was notably measured rather than alarmed. CEO Jeff Strom said the company delivered "solid results despite the current demand environment" and argued Boise's integrated model positions it well during periods of uncertainty. The company also ended the quarter with $733.8 million of available liquidity and continued returning capital to shareholders, repurchasing $65.5 million of stock during the quarter and another $25 million in April.



For long-term investors, the key question remains housing. Mortgage-rate volatility and affordability challenges are creating headwinds today, but in its outlook, Boise continues to point to an undersupplied housing market and aging housing stock as durable long-term demand drivers. If those themes play out, the recent weakness could prove temporary.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Apple, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool recommends Boise Cascade. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.