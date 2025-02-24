Boise Cascade Q4 Earnings Miss, Sales Top, Adjusted EBITDA Down Y/Y

Boise Cascade Company BCC reported mixed fourth-quarter 2024 results, with earnings missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate and sales topping the same. On a year-over-year basis, the top and bottom lines declined.



The company's quarterly performance was mainly marred by lower sales prices across the products it manufactures and distributes. Although lower I-joist sales volumes were concerning, higher LVL and plywood sales volumes partially offset this headwind during the quarter.



Moving into 2025, the company aims to monitor the housing market and the macro factors that play a vital role in shaping its prospects. The uncertainties surrounding the U.S. housing market are expected to continue given the affordability concerns and lingering inflationary pressures.



However, with a strong balance sheet position, BCC expects to continue its reinvestment and growth strategies besides maintaining its shareholder value.



BCC stock inched down 0.6% in Friday’s after-hours trading session, post the earnings announcement.

Detailed Discussion of BCC

The company reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.78, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.82 by 2.2%. In the year-ago quarter, the company reported an adjusted EPS of $2.44.



Quarterly sales of $1.57 billion topped the consensus mark of $1.55 million by 1.2% but dropped 5% year over year.

Adjusted EBITDA of $128.7 million was down 20% from the prior-year quarter.

Boise Cascade’s Segmental Analysis

Wood Products: The segment’s sales (including sales to the BMD segment) of $419.7 million were down 7% from the prior-year period’s level, due to lower engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood sales prices.



Adjusted EBITDA was $56.6 million, down 39% from $92.7 million reported a year ago.



During the quarter, the segment’s costs and expenses — as a percentage of segment sales — increased year over year to 92% from 85.7%. The increase in materials, labor and other operating expenses primarily contributed to the uptick.



Building Materials Distribution or BMD: Sales in the segment plunged 4% year over year to $1.44 billion. The downside in sales was due to lower plywood sales prices, reduced LVL and I-joist prices (collectively referred to as EWP) and decreased I-joist sales volumes.



The segment’s adjusted EBITDA grew 5% year over year to $84.5 million from $80.6 million.



The segment’s costs and expenses — as a percentage of segment sales — declined year over year to 95.1% from 95.3%. The lower materials, labor and other operating expenses, along with general and administrative expenses, caused the downtick.

Boise Cascade’s 2024 Numbers

The full-year sales of the company declined 2% year over year to $6.72 billion, with Wood Products sales (including sales to the BMD segment) declining 5% to $1.83 billion and Building Materials Distribution sales remaining flat at $6.17 billion.



The consolidated adjusted EBITDA tumbled 16% year over year to $632.8 million from $756.7 million.



Full-year adjusted EPS of $9.57 declined 21% from $12.12 reported in 2023.

BCC’s Financials

The total liquidity of Boise Cascade, as of Dec. 31, 2024, was $1.109 billion, down from $1.35 billion reported at the end of Dec. 31, 2023. Total liquidity includes $395.7 million of undrawn committed bank line availability and cash and cash equivalents. At the fourth-quarter 2024 end, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $713.3 million, down from $949.6 million at the 2023-end.



Net long-term debt was $446.2 million, up from $445.3 million reported at 2023-end.



In 2024, net cash provided by operations was $438.3 million, down from $687.5 million in the year-ago period.



During 2024, the company repurchased about 1.5 million shares of its common stock for a total value of $194.9 million.

