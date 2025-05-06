Boise Cascade Q1 Earnings Miss Estimates, Sales Beat, Stock Dips

Boise Cascade Company BCC reported mixed first-quarter 2025 results, with earnings missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate and sales topping the same. On a year-over-year basis, both top and bottom lines declined.



The company's quarterly performance was mainly marred by lower selling prices and sales volumes across the products it manufactures and distributes. Operations were also impacted by weak demand, unfavorable weather and scheduled downtime at the Oakdale mill.



Going forward, the company plans to stay flexible as market conditions evolve through the second quarter. A strong balance sheet supports continued investments aligned with long-term trends in residential construction.



BCC stock edged down 1.6% in yesterday’s after-hours trading session, after the earnings announcement.

Detailed Discussion of BCC’s Q1 Results

The company reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.06, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.36 by 22.1%. In the year-ago quarter, the company reported an adjusted EPS of $2.61. (Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.)



Quarterly sales of $1.54 billion topped the consensus mark of $1.45 billion by 5.7% but dropped 7% year over year.

Adjusted EBITDA of $91.6 million was down 46% from the prior-year quarter.

Boise Cascade’s Segmental Analysis

Wood Products: The segment’s sales (including sales to the BMD segment) of $415.8 million were down 11% from the prior-year period’s level, due to lower engineered wood products (“EWP”) and sales prices.



Adjusted EBITDA was $40.2 million, down 11% from $95.6 million reported a year ago.



During the quarter, the segment’s costs and expenses, as a percentage of segment sales, increased year over year to 95.7% from 84.8%.



Building Materials Distribution (BMD): Sales in the segment plunged 7% year over year to $1.41 billion. This downside was due to lower plywood sales prices, reduced LVL and I-joist prices (collectively referred to as EWP), and decreased sales volumes.



The segment’s adjusted EBITDA decreased 25% year over year to $62.8 million from $83.6 million.



The segment’s costs and expenses, as a percentage of segment sales, declined year over year to 96.6% from 95.2%.

BCC’s Financials

The total liquidity of Boise Cascade, as of March 31, 2025, was $957.5 million, down from $1.109 billion reported at the end of Dec. 31, 2024. Total liquidity includes $395.7 million of undrawn committed bank line availability and cash and cash equivalents. At the first-quarter 2025 end, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $561.8 million, down from $713.3 million at 2024-end.



Net long-term debt was $446.4 million, slightly up from $446.2 million reported at 2024-end.



As of March 31, 2025, net cash used for operations was $28.5 million against net cash provided by operations of $27.5 million reported in the year-ago period.



During the first quarter, the company repurchased 482,700 shares of its common stock for a total value of $53.9 million. Additionally, in April 2025, the company repurchased 179,445 shares for approximately $17 million. Following this, about 1.1 million shares were still available under the existing repurchase program.

BCC’s Zacks Rank & Recent Construction Releases

Boise Cascade currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



MasTec, Inc. MTZ reported impressive results for the first quarter of 2025, with earnings and revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Both top and bottom lines increased on a year-over-year basis.



MasTec reported a strong financial performance in the first quarter, which was marked by solid year-over-year growth in key metrics. Revenue and adjusted EBITDA both achieved mid-single-digit gains, while earnings per share (EPS) notably surpassed prior guidance. The company highlighted record consolidated backlog levels, with a particularly sharp increase—more than double—in the Pipeline Infrastructure segment since year-end.



Quanta Services Inc. PWR posted solid results for the first quarter of 2025, wherein adjusted earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate, respectively. Both the top and bottom lines grew year over year.



Quanta expects revenues between $26.7 and $27.2 billion (versus $26.6 billion and $27.1 billion expected earlier). The company reported revenues of $23.67 billion in 2024. The company expects adjusted EPS in the range of $10.05-$10.65 (versus earlier projection of $9.90-$10.50), representing an increase from $8.97 in 2024.



Gibraltar Industries, Inc.’s ROCK first-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate and grew year over year. Then again, net sales missed the consensus mark and tumbled year over year.



Gibraltar’s quarterly results reflect stable demand and performance in line with internal plans. Backlog increased 30% year over year to $434 million, reaching a record high. The company reported solid contributions from the Lane Supply acquisition. Gibraltar also carried out restructuring actions and completed two additional acquisitions in the Residential segment to expand its presence in the metal roofing market.

