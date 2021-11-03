Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Seems To Use Debt Rather Sparingly

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We note that Boise Cascade Company (NYSE:BCC) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Boise Cascade's Debt?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Boise Cascade had US$444.4m in debt in September 2021; about the same as the year before. But on the other hand it also has US$786.9m in cash, leading to a US$342.5m net cash position.

A Look At Boise Cascade's Liabilities

NYSE:BCC Debt to Equity History November 3rd 2021

According to the last reported balance sheet, Boise Cascade had liabilities of US$700.3m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$582.5m due beyond 12 months. On the other hand, it had cash of US$786.9m and US$490.9m worth of receivables due within a year. So these liquid assets roughly match the total liabilities.

Having regard to Boise Cascade's size, it seems that its liquid assets are well balanced with its total liabilities. So while it's hard to imagine that the US$2.45b company is struggling for cash, we still think it's worth monitoring its balance sheet. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, Boise Cascade boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

Even more impressive was the fact that Boise Cascade grew its EBIT by 209% over twelve months. That boost will make it even easier to pay down debt going forward. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Boise Cascade can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. Boise Cascade may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. Over the most recent three years, Boise Cascade recorded free cash flow worth 70% of its EBIT, which is around normal, given free cash flow excludes interest and tax. This free cash flow puts the company in a good position to pay down debt, when appropriate.

Summing up

We could understand if investors are concerned about Boise Cascade's liabilities, but we can be reassured by the fact it has has net cash of US$342.5m. And it impressed us with its EBIT growth of 209% over the last year. So we don't think Boise Cascade's use of debt is risky. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For example Boise Cascade has 2 warning signs (and 1 which can't be ignored) we think you should know about.

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

