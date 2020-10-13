Boise Cascade, L.L.C. (BCC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 14, 2020

Dividends
Boise Cascade, L.L.C. (BCC) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $1.6 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 02, 2020. Shareholders who purchased BCC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $45.24, the dividend yield is 14.15%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BCC was $45.24, representing a -10.15% decrease from the 52 week high of $50.35 and a 125.3% increase over the 52 week low of $20.08.

BCC is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Home Depot, Inc. (HD) and Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW). BCC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.22. Zacks Investment Research reports BCC's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 94.26%, compared to an industry average of 7.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BCC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to BCC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have BCC as a top-10 holding:

  • Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (PSCM).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PSCM with an increase of 29.1% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of BCC at 4.44%.

