Boise Cascade, L.L.C. (BCC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 30, 2021

Boise Cascade, L.L.C. (BCC) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $3.12 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BCC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 3020% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $71.16, the dividend yield is 17.54%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BCC was $71.16, representing a -9.18% decrease from the 52 week high of $78.35 and a 72.85% increase over the 52 week low of $41.17.

BCC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $14.35. Zacks Investment Research reports BCC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 156.93%, compared to an industry average of 22.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the bcc Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to BCC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BCC as a top-10 holding:

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF)

Virtus Real Asset Income ETF (VRAI)

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY)

Roundhill Acquirers Deep Value ETF (DEEP)

First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF (AFSM).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DEEP with an increase of 8.29% over the last 100 days. CALF has the highest percent weighting of BCC at 2.21%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.