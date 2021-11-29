Boise Cascade, L.L.C. (BCC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 30, 2021

Boise Cascade, L.L.C. (BCC) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $3.12 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BCC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 3020% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $71.16, the dividend yield is 17.54%.
The previous trading day's last sale of BCC was $71.16, representing a -9.18% decrease from the 52 week high of $78.35 and a 72.85% increase over the 52 week low of $41.17.
BCC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $14.35. Zacks Investment Research reports BCC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 156.93%, compared to an industry average of 22.8%.
For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the bcc Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.
Interested in gaining exposure to BCC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have BCC as a top-10 holding:
- Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF)
- Virtus Real Asset Income ETF (VRAI)
- First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY)
- Roundhill Acquirers Deep Value ETF (DEEP)
- First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF (AFSM).
The top-performing ETF of this group is DEEP with an increase of 8.29% over the last 100 days. CALF has the highest percent weighting of BCC at 2.21%.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.