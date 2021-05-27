Boise Cascade, L.L.C. (BCC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 28, 2021

Boise Cascade, L.L.C. (BCC) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 28, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BCC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that BCC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $66.7, the dividend yield is .6%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BCC was $66.7, representing a -14.87% decrease from the 52 week high of $78.35 and a 113.92% increase over the 52 week low of $31.18.

BCC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $7.88. Zacks Investment Research reports BCC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 98.61%, compared to an industry average of 38.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BCC Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to BCC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BCC as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF (AFSM).

The top-performing ETF of this group is AFSM with an increase of 17.34% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of BCC at 1.14%.

