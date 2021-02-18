Boise Cascade, L.L.C. (BCC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 19, 2021

Boise Cascade, L.L.C. (BCC) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 19, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BCC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of BCC was $51.29, representing a -5.66% decrease from the 52 week high of $54.37 and a 155.43% increase over the 52 week low of $20.08.

BCC is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Home Depot, Inc. (HD) and Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW). BCC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.14. Zacks Investment Research reports BCC's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 153.35%, compared to an industry average of 24.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BCC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to BCC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BCC as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF (AFSM).

The top-performing ETF of this group is AFSM with an increase of 48.36% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of BCC at 0.97%.

