Boise Cascade, L.L.C. (BCC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 31, 2020

Boise Cascade, L.L.C. (BCC) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 31, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased BCC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that BCC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $47.98, the dividend yield is .83%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BCC was $47.98, representing a -4.71% decrease from the 52 week high of $50.35 and a 138.94% increase over the 52 week low of $20.08.

BCC is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Home Depot, Inc. (HD) and Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW). BCC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.22. Zacks Investment Research reports BCC's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 59.57%, compared to an industry average of 13.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BCC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to BCC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BCC as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (PSCM)

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY)

iShares Trust (IFRA).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SDVY with an increase of 30.63% over the last 100 days. PSCM has the highest percent weighting of BCC at 5.26%.

