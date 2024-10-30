Boise Cascade increases share repurchase authorization

Boise Cascade (BCC) authorized the repurchase of an additional 1.4 million shares of common stock under its existing common stock repurchase program. From January 1 to October 30, the company repurchased 1.28 million shares of our common stock at a cost of approximately $165M. This authorization replenishes the existing common stock repurchase program, bringing the total repurchase authorization to approximately 2 million shares, which represents approximately 5% of shares outstanding.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on BCC:
- Boise Cascade price target raised to $136 from $130 at BMO Capital
- Boise Cascade price target raised to $161 from $154 at Truist
- Cascades price hikes positive for Packaging Corp., says Wells Fargo
- Boise Cascade price target raised to $124 from $120 at BofA
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.