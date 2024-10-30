Boise Cascade increases share repurchase authorization

Boise Cascade (BCC) authorized the repurchase of an additional 1.4 million shares of common stock under its existing common stock repurchase program. From January 1 to October 30, the company repurchased 1.28 million shares of our common stock at a cost of approximately $165M. This authorization replenishes the existing common stock repurchase program, bringing the total repurchase authorization to approximately 2 million shares, which represents approximately 5% of shares outstanding.

