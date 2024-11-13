Boise Cascade goes exclusive with Trex railing and expands Trex footprint

Trex Company (TREX) has strengthened its relationship with Boise Cascade (BCC) Moving forward, Trex will be the only brand of composite decking and deck railings sold and distributed by Boise locations participating in the Trex program across the country, including incremental Trex distribution that Boise is gaining in New Jersey and the surrounding region. Based in Boise, Idaho, Boise Cascade serves building material dealers, home improvement centers and industrial customers across the U.S. through a network of 39 dedicated distribution locations. This quarter, the company will extend its Trex service area to include New Jersey, Southern New York, Long Island and Eastern Pennsylvania, rounding out a networkwide affiliation with Trex. “We are pleased to grow our relationship and reach with Trex,” Strom added. “Its position as the industry leader combined with the company’s commitment to product innovation and advancing the outdoor living category make it an ideal brand for us.”

