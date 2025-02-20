BOISE CASCADE Earnings Results: $BCC Reports Quarterly Earnings

BOISE CASCADE ($BCC) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported earnings of $1.78 per share, missing estimates of $1.81 by $0.03. The company also reported revenue of $1,567,480,000, missing estimates of $1,575,522,563 by $-8,042,563.
BOISE CASCADE Insider Trading Activity
BOISE CASCADE insiders have traded $BCC stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BCC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- THOMAS E CARLILE sold 9,591 shares for an estimated $1,403,136
- JILL TWEDT (SVP General Counsel & Corp Sec) sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $249,474
- KRISTOPHER J MATULA sold 1,500 shares for an estimated $211,775
- TROY LITTLE (EVP, Wood Products) sold 1,192 shares for an estimated $168,590
BOISE CASCADE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 159 institutional investors add shares of BOISE CASCADE stock to their portfolio, and 231 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 1,239,115 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $174,690,432
- FMR LLC added 264,674 shares (+209.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $31,459,151
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP removed 217,654 shares (-8.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $25,870,354
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP added 195,773 shares (+37.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $23,269,578
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 131,498 shares (-51.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,629,852
- ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC removed 124,225 shares (-13.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,765,383
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC added 121,790 shares (+12.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,475,959
