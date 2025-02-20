BOISE CASCADE Earnings Results: $BCC Reports Quarterly Earnings

BOISE CASCADE ($BCC) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported earnings of $1.78 per share, missing estimates of $1.81 by $0.03. The company also reported revenue of $1,567,480,000, missing estimates of $1,575,522,563 by $-8,042,563.

BOISE CASCADE Insider Trading Activity

BOISE CASCADE insiders have traded $BCC stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BCC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

THOMAS E CARLILE sold 9,591 shares for an estimated $1,403,136

JILL TWEDT (SVP General Counsel & Corp Sec) sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $249,474

KRISTOPHER J MATULA sold 1,500 shares for an estimated $211,775

TROY LITTLE (EVP, Wood Products) sold 1,192 shares for an estimated $168,590

BOISE CASCADE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 159 institutional investors add shares of BOISE CASCADE stock to their portfolio, and 231 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

