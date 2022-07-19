Boise Cascade Company's (NYSE:BCC) Stock Has Been Sliding But Fundamentals Look Strong: Is The Market Wrong?

It is hard to get excited after looking at Boise Cascade's (NYSE:BCC) recent performance, when its stock has declined 20% over the past three months. However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, which in this case looks quite promising. Specifically, we decided to study Boise Cascade's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Is ROE Calculated?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Boise Cascade is:

53% = US$866m ÷ US$1.6b (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.53.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Boise Cascade's Earnings Growth And 53% ROE

First thing first, we like that Boise Cascade has an impressive ROE. Second, a comparison with the average ROE reported by the industry of 23% also doesn't go unnoticed by us. As a result, Boise Cascade's exceptional 61% net income growth seen over the past five years, doesn't come as a surprise.

As a next step, we compared Boise Cascade's net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 14%.

NYSE:BCC Past Earnings Growth July 19th 2022

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. What is BCC worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether BCC is currently mispriced by the market.

Is Boise Cascade Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Boise Cascade's ' three-year median payout ratio is on the lower side at 2.8% implying that it is retaining a higher percentage (97%) of its profits. So it looks like Boise Cascade is reinvesting profits heavily to grow its business, which shows in its earnings growth.

Moreover, Boise Cascade is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of five years of paying a dividend. Looking at the current analyst consensus data, we can see that the company's future payout ratio is expected to rise to 8.7% over the next three years.

Summary

In total, we are pretty happy with Boise Cascade's performance. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. Having said that, on studying current analyst estimates, we were concerned to see that while the company has grown its earnings in the past, analysts expect its earnings to shrink in the future. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

