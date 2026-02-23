Boise Cascade Company Profit Retreats In Q4

(RTTNews) - Boise Cascade Company (BCC) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $8.73 million, or $0.24 per share. This compares with $68.90 million, or $1.78 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 6.4% to $1.46 billion from $1.56 billion last year.

Boise Cascade Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $8.73 Mln. vs. $68.90 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.24 vs. $1.78 last year. -Revenue: $1.46 Bln vs. $1.56 Bln last year.

