Boise Cascade Company (NYSE:BCC) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It's Going Ex-Dividend Soon

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Boise Cascade Company (NYSE:BCC) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. You will need to purchase shares before the 30th of November to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 15th of December.

Boise Cascade's upcoming dividend is US$0.10 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$2.00 per share to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Boise Cascade has a trailing yield of 4.5% on the current share price of $44.21. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Boise Cascade's dividend is reliable and sustainable. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Boise Cascade paid out just 9.6% of its profit last year, which we think is conservatively low and leaves plenty of margin for unexpected circumstances. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. It paid out 6.1% of its free cash flow as dividends last year, which is conservatively low.

It's positive to see that Boise Cascade's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. Fortunately for readers, Boise Cascade's earnings per share have been growing at 15% a year for the past five years. The company has managed to grow earnings at a rapid rate, while reinvesting most of the profits within the business. Fast-growing businesses that are reinvesting heavily are enticing from a dividend perspective, especially since they can often increase the payout ratio later.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the past three years, Boise Cascade has increased its dividend at approximately 93% a year on average. Both per-share earnings and dividends have both been growing rapidly in recent times, which is great to see.

Final Takeaway

Is Boise Cascade worth buying for its dividend? Boise Cascade has been growing earnings at a rapid rate, and has a conservatively low payout ratio, implying that it is reinvesting heavily in its business; a sterling combination. Boise Cascade looks solid on this analysis overall, and we'd definitely consider investigating it more closely.

While it's tempting to invest in Boise Cascade for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. For example, Boise Cascade has 4 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit unpleasant) we think you should know about.

