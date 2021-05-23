Boise Cascade Company (NYSE:BCC) Looks Interesting, And It's About To Pay A Dividend

It looks like Boise Cascade Company (NYSE:BCC) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Accordingly, Boise Cascade investors that purchase the stock on or after the 28th of May will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 15th of June.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$0.10 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$2.00 per share to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Boise Cascade has a trailing yield of 3.1% on the current share price of $65.12. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Boise Cascade has a low and conservative payout ratio of just 5.0% of its income after tax. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. It paid out 4.7% of its free cash flow as dividends last year, which is conservatively low.

It's positive to see that Boise Cascade's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:BCC Historic Dividend May 23rd 2021

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. That's why it's comforting to see Boise Cascade's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 43% per annum for the past five years. Boise Cascade looks like a real growth company, with earnings per share growing at a cracking pace and the company reinvesting most of its profits in the business.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the past four years, Boise Cascade has increased its dividend at approximately 63% a year on average. It's exciting to see that both earnings and dividends per share have grown rapidly over the past few years.

Final Takeaway

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Boise Cascade? We love that Boise Cascade is growing earnings per share while simultaneously paying out a low percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. These characteristics suggest the company is reinvesting in growing its business, while the conservative payout ratio also implies a reduced risk of the dividend being cut in the future. Overall we think this is an attractive combination and worthy of further research.

In light of that, while Boise Cascade has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. For example, we've found 5 warning signs for Boise Cascade (1 can't be ignored!) that deserve your attention before investing in the shares.

