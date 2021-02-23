Boise Cascade Company Just Missed Earnings - But Analysts Have Updated Their Models

It's been a sad week for Boise Cascade Company (NYSE:BCC), who've watched their investment drop 11% to US$46.34 in the week since the company reported its yearly result. It was not a great result overall. Although revenues beat expectations, hitting US$5.5b, statutory earnings missed analyst forecasts by 11%, coming in at just US$4.44 per share. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year. NYSE:BCC Earnings and Revenue Growth February 24th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the four analysts covering Boise Cascade provided consensus estimates of US$5.27b revenue in 2021, which would reflect a small 3.8% decline on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are expected to drop 16% to US$3.74 in the same period. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$5.27b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$3.74 in 2021. The consensus analysts don't seem to have seen anything in these results that would have changed their view on the business, given there's been no major change to their estimates.

There were no changes to revenue or earnings estimates or the price target of US$52.00, suggesting that the company has met expectations in its recent result. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Boise Cascade at US$54.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$47.00. Even so, with a relatively close grouping of estimates, it looks like the analysts are quite confident in their valuations, suggesting Boise Cascade is an easy business to forecast or the the analysts are all using similar assumptions.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Boise Cascade's past performance and to peers in the same industry. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with the forecast 3.8% revenue decline a notable change from historical growth of 6.8% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 5.9% next year. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - Boise Cascade is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$52.00, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Boise Cascade. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have forecasts for Boise Cascade going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

However, before you get too enthused, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Boise Cascade (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that you should be aware of.

