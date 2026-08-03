Boise Cascade Company Announces Fall In Q2 Profit

(RTTNews) - Boise Cascade Company (BCC) revealed a profit for second quarter that Dropped, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $57.34 million, or $1.63 per share. This compares with $61.99 million, or $1.64 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.2% to $1.831 billion from $1.740 billion last year.

Boise Cascade Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $57.34 Mln. vs. $61.99 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.63 vs. $1.64 last year. -Revenue: $1.831 Bln vs. $1.740 Bln last year.

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