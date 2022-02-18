Boise Cascade (BCC) to Report Q4 Earnings: What to Expect

Boise Cascade Company BCC is slated to report fourth-quarter 2021 results on Feb 22, after market close.



In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 9%. Its earnings and revenues rose 11% and 18% from the year-ago reported figures, respectively.



It is to be noted that earnings surpassed the consensus mark in each of the trailing eight quarters.

Trend in Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Boise Cascade’s fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at $2.48 per share, implying an improvement of 40.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Factors to Note

Boise Cascade’s fourth-quarter 2021 earnings are expected to have increased on the back of robust housing demand and a rebounding repair and remodeling market. A higher proportion of single-family homes and accelerated demand for new residential construction across the United States might have aided the company’s performance.



Prices of lumber and the random lengths composite panel index remained volatile, which might have impacted the bottom line. BCC has also been witnessing a significant decline in plywood prices, which is likely to have added to the woes.



Also, higher wood fiber costs and increased selling and distribution expenses are expected to have weighed on its margins. Supply-chain disruptions and tight logistics availability may have been additional concerns.

What the Zacks Model Says

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Boise Cascade this time around. A combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Earnings ESP: The company has an Earnings ESP of +9.09%.



Zacks Rank: It currently carries a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Another Stock Worth a Look

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation LPX has an Earnings ESP of +1.08% and a Zacks Rank #2.



In the trailing four quarters, Louisiana-Pacific’s earnings topped the consensus mark in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average being 10.5%. According to our model, LPX has the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat for the quarter to be reported.

Peer Releases

UFP Industries, Inc. UFPI reported stellar results for fourth-quarter 2021. Both earnings and net sales beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate as well as improved impressively on a year-over-year basis.



With this, UFP Industries’ earnings and sales surpassed the consensus mark in the trailing four quarters. The uptrend was mainly driven by the diversity of markets and an improved pricing model.



Weyerhaeuser Company WY reported fourth-quarter 2021 results, wherein earnings and revenues surpassed the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate and increased year over year despite persistent supply-chain challenges and the ongoing pandemic.



Weyerhaeuser remains encouraged by strong demand fundamentals that will drive the growth of businesses. WY also remains focused on creating superior value for shareholders through its unmatched portfolio of assets, industry-leading operating performance, strong ESG foundation and disciplined capital allocation.



